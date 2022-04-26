A Sailor from Mumbai narrated the tale of how the Indian government rescued 7 sailors from the captivity of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, with the help of the Oman government. Mohmmad Munawar, Sailor from Mumbai while thanking the Indian government stated, "We were stuck there for 3.5 months. We're grateful that the Indian Govt & the PM did tough negotiations & rescued us."

In a short video shared by ANI, Munawar said, "We are thankful to the Indian government and the Prime Minister for negotiating for our release. The Indian embassy contributed to the rescue of 7 sailors and after our release, the citizens of 4 more countries were also released from captivity,"

Oman's foreign minister Badra Albusaidi said that 7 Indian sailors were among 14 foreigners rescued from the Houthi controlled Yemeni Capital of Sanaa. The sailors were rescued after the Houthi rebels captured a UAE-flagged vessel three months ago. The minister tweeted the names of the rescued and said, "In compliance with the lofty orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God protect him, to work to meet the request of the governments of the United Kingdom, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of India and the Republic of the Philippines to assist in the release of a number of their nationals detained in Yemen (Sic)."

He further stated the Sultanate of Oman coordinated with the necessary authorities in Yemen. In addition, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also operated for the issuance of the necessary permits for the sailors, who were transferred to the aircraft of the Royal Airforce of Oman, before they returning to their own countries.

The Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar replied to the tweet, "Thank you my friend @badralbusaidi for your help and assistance. Look forward to their safe homecoming."

Seven Indian sailors were abducted by the Houthis on January 2 at the port of Hodeidah (Yemen). The Government of India has been working on steps for the rescue of the sailors. EAM S Jaishankar had a telephone chat with the UAE counterpart. India was also in touch with the company that runs the captured ship. The ship was captured when Saudi Arabia's military operation in Yemen intensified. Yemen has been at war since 2011.

Image: Republic World/ANI