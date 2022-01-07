7-member NIA Team Led By Agency's IG To Assist Probe Into PM Modi's Security Breach

In order to conduct a thorough investigation in the alarming incident of the Indian Prime Minister’s security being compromised on January 5, while he was on his way to a rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a team of senior officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to assist the probe.

The officer nominated by the Home Ministry to lead the investigation is Santosh Rastogi, IPS, Inspector General, NIA. The officers who will be assisting Rastogi in the investigation include Vidhi Kumar Bidhi, Deputy Inspector General, NIA, Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General, NIA, Amit Kumar, Deputy Inspector General, NIA, Amit Singh, SP, NIA, Tejinder Singh, SP, NIA, and Shankar B Raimedhi, SP, NIA.

The development comes hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)-constituted Committee summoned 14 top police officials, including the Punjab DGP, who were responsible for the Prime Minister's security during his visit to Punjab's Ferozpur on January 5. The fourteen Punjab police officials included the Punjab police chief S Chattopadhyaya, Punjab ADGP, Patiala IGP and Ferozpur DIG.

SC orders Registrar General to secure and preserve records on PM's Punjab tour

The three-member committee formed by the MHA to conduct a thorough investigation into the "serious lapses" is being led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat. The Committee consists of Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S. Suresh, IG, SPG as its members. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also formulated a two-member committee to probe the dereliction of the Prime Minister’s security.

Besides, the apex court on Friday had ordered the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the records relating to PM Modi’s scheduled tour of Punjab and related security arrangements made to assure his security.

The High Court had also directed the DG Police of Chandigarh and DG NIA to appoint an officer each, not below the rank of Inspector General to assist the Punjab-Haryana High Court Registrar General in securing and seizing the records of the matter from the state Police and Central agencies involved.

(Image: ANI)