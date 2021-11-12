7 New Cases Push Nagaland's COVID-19 Tally To 31,973

Nagaland on Friday reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, only one more than the previous day, taking the caseload to 31,973, a health official said.

Of the seven fresh cases, four were detected in Kohima district and three from Dimapur district. With no fatality due to the disease for the second consecutive day, the toll stood at 692, the official said.

At least 12 patients recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,064.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in Nagaland stood at 94.02 per cent. There are now 167 active cases, while 1,050 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 4,02,250 samples have so far been tested for the infection, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,31,548 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,16,309 people till Thursday.

