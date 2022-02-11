7 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 9,958

Port Blair, Feb 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,958 on Friday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Three new patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 152 active cases, while 9,677 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 23 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded, the bulletin said.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.89 lakh samples for COVID-19, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

A total of 3.01 lakh people have been fully vaccinated thus far. PTI COR ACD ACD

