7 New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 9,981

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,981 on Monday as seven people tested positive for the infection, six less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

One new patient has travel history, while six infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 127 active cases, while 9,725 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 19 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.91 lakh samples for COVID-19, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

A total of 3.01 lakh people have been fully vaccinated, it added.

