7 Occupants Rescued As A Moving Car Catches Fire In Thane

Seven people have been evacuated from a car that caught fire in Thane district of Maharashtra, informed the Thane Municipal Corporation. The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday. The car was heading to Thane from Panvel when it caught fire near Mumbra bypass. The occupants who were evacuated included women and children. They had to be pulled out as the vehicle caught fire by the firefighters.

The fire was doused by the firefighters as they reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the incident, reported news agency ANI. However, the reason behind the fire is still to be ascertained. The authorities are investigating the probable reasons for the fire.

Earlier, in the last week of August, a BMW had caught fire in Thane from which two occupants were rescued safely. The car caught fire at around 7:15 AM in G+25 Crystal Spires high rise of the Manpada area at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. While the firefighter department attempted to douse the flames, the car was reduced to junk.



