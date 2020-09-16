7 Years On, Meerut Woman Who Fled Home Under Marriage Pressure To Study Turns PCS Officer

In an inspiring story in the fight against prejudiced societal norms, a woman from Meerut who left her home in 2013 while she was pursuing her post-graduation because her family pressurised her to get married shortly after her mother passed away due to illness, has now become a PCS Officer after seven years.

Sanju Rani Verma, then a 28-year-old graduate from RG Degree College in Meerut, was pursuing her post-graduation from Delhi University. Challenging the odds, she took a tough call and decided to leave her home to build her career and become independent when her family compelled her to get married and settle down.

Her captivating story

Reports stated that due to the challenging situation, she had to quit her post-graduation as well, however, she managed to get a room on rent and started teaching children to manage livelihood. She also got a part-time job at private schools. She somehow managed to study for civil services exams and cracked the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam 2018, the result of which arrived last week.

She is expected to join the ranks of a commercial tax officer in UP, however, she has a higher calling as she aims to crack the civil services exam and become a district magistrate. She also wishes to take care of her family's financial concerns and hopes that her family will give her the respect that she deserves.

(Representative image, credit: PTI)

