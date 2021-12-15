7-yr-old Bengal Boy Tests Positive For Omicron

West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case as a seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad district tested positive for the coronavirus variant, a senior official of the health department said.

The boy, the official said, recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad, the official said.

He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Murshidabad district.

