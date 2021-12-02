7-yr-old Girl Found Dead In Field In UP

A seven-year-old girl, who went missing from a wedding in Agra village at night, was found dead in a nearby field on Thursday, police said.

The girl, accompanied by her family members, had attended a wedding in Malpura police station area on Wednesday night.

According to her parents, she went missing a few hours later. However, they believed she had been sleeping close by. It was only when they could not find her in the morning did they approach the police.

"The girl was found dead in a mustard field, about 250 metres away from the marriage venue," Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

He said the accused may have barged in to the marriage venue and lured the girl away. "We have gathered some clues from the spot and we will nab the accused soon," Singh said.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

