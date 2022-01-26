70 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 9,522

Port Blair, Jan 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,522 on Wednesday as 70 people tested positive for the infection, 16 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

One new patient has travel history, while 69 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 574 active cases, while 8,819 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 94 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded, it said.

The administration has tested over 6.82 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 2.99 lakh people have received two doses of the vaccine, while 21,921 teenagers in the 15-18 years age group have been administered the first dose, and 4,764 people have received the booster jab, it added. PTI COR ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)