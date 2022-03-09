70 new Covid-19 cases in AP

Amaravati, March 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 70 fresh cases of Covid-19, 129 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The latest bulletin said the number of active cases in the state now stood at 758.

The cumulative positives is now 23,18,617, recoveries 23,03,130 and deaths 14,729.

Anantapuramu district registered 13 and Guntur 12 fresh cases while Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported zero.

The remaining nine districts added less than 10 new cases each. PTI DBV ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)