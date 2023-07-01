70 Percent Of Karnataka MLAs And MLCs Neglect Asset Disclosure: Reports

Only 70 legislators in Karnataka have submitted asset details to the Lokayukta on June 30, revealing negligence by 70 percent of MLAs and MLCs. For the current year, 60 MLAs and 36 MLCs failed to comply, while the previous year (2021-22) saw 58 legislators, including 34 MLAs and 24 MLCs, not disclosing their assets.

There is no punishment for disobedience in this matter

A senior Lokayukta officer, in conversation with Republic, stated, "The Lokayukta will bring it to the notice of the Chief Secretary of the government if the representatives do not submit the details of their assets to the Lokayukta, a notice will then be issued, and time will be given to submit the details of the property. If the details are not submitted within the stipulated time, notices will be issued by the Lokayukta to the people's representatives. If the notice is not responded to, the name of the representative will be published in three state-level newspapers. If they don't comply, the Lokayukta will bring it to the notice of the Governor. The Governor will then present the details of the concerned representatives before the House. It is advised to submit property details in the House."

He further added, "Apart from this, there are no penalties or punishments for the people's representatives who do not submit their property details. This is why most MLAs neglect to submit their property details."

Legal experts argue that the Lokayukta should exercise its powers

Republic spoke to BS Patil, Justice of Lokayukta, and he stated that “action will be taken as per the law against representatives who do not submit their property details within the stipulated time.”

What does the Lokayukta Act state?

As per Section 22 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, every public servant is required to submit details of their assets and liabilities by June 30 every year. The Lokayukta should submit a report to the competent authority,the governor, regarding public servants who have failed to submit the certificate. The names of such MLAs should be published in three newspapers with circulation across the state.

Former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde stated that the names of representatives who have not submitted their property details should not only be published in the newspapers but also result in the registration of a criminal case against them. During his tenure, FIRs were registered under IPC 176 against some representatives who failed to submit their property details.

Provision for registration of a criminal case

According to Section 176 of the Indian Penal Code, it is an offense if the concerned authorities are not informed, carrying a two-month jail term. If the information provided is false, it can result in a jail term of six months. Therefore, under Section 176 of the IPC, there is a provision in the law to file a criminal case against elected representatives who fail to furnish their details.