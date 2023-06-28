70-year-old Delhi Man Robbed Of Rs 1 Lakh At Gunpoint, Case Registered | Watch

After the Crime Branch of Delhi Police solved the sensational Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery in broad daylight on June 24 by arresting seven accused involved in the crime, another incident of robbery has surfaced from the national capital, where a 70-year-old shop owner was robbed of Rs 1 lakh in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area.

Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the CCTV footage in which two bike-borne assailants can be seen snatching a bag of Rs 1 lakh from an elderly person who is seen sitting as a pillion on a motorcycle outside a shop. The bystanders around the area tried to stop the robbers but failed in doing so after the assailants brandished guns at them.

The 70-year-old man was dragged on the road when he tried to resist the robbers who snatched his bag. According to the police, the incident took place on June 19 when the victim, Sansar Singh, was going home in Ghaziabad after closing his general store in the Mandoli area.

According to police, Sansar Singh was sitting on a motorcycle as a pillion outside his shop when two men reached there and tried to snatch his bag. When he resisted, one of the robbers threatened him with a pistol and took away his bag containing the money.

Delhi police have registered the case at Harsh Vihar police station and efforts are underway to identify the robbers. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.