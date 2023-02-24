'70-year-old Kills Self After Stabbing Wife', Say Police

A 70-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a train in Rajasthan's Bundi district after attacking his wife during a fight, police said on Friday.

His body was found from railway track near Bhavpur village on Friday morning, they said.

The man was identified as Ghasilal Gurjar, resident of Nayapura in Lakheri town.

Gurjar had stabbed his wife Lodhabai on Thursday evening after a fight with her and fled the spot presuming her dead, police said.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is reported to be out of danger, police said.

The son of the deceased had filed a complaint on Thursday night stating that his father had gone missing from home after attacking his mother with a knife during a fight, Lakheri Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Kumar said.

Gurjar, presuming his wife to be dead after attacking her, likely died by suicide by jumping before a moving train late Thursday night, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was lodged in this connection for further investigation, he added.