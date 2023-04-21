70-year-old Odisha Woman Walks Barefoot For Miles To Get Pension | WATCH

In an upsetting video, a 70-year-old destitute was seen walking miles barefoot with the support of a broken chair to reach a bank in order to collect her pension. The elderly woman, Surya Harijan, a resident of Odisha's Jharigaon, covers kilometres to reach the bank to seek her monthly payment. Her older son works as a migrant labourer in a different state. She stays with her younger son's family, and he makes his living grazing other people's cattle.

The elderly woman went to the bank to claim her pension, but she was told that her thumb did not match the records and was sent home without the money.

In response to the incident, the manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) stated that she was having difficulty withdrawing cash due to her "broken fingers" and that the bank was attempting to find a solution.

"Her fingers are broken, so she is facing trouble withdrawing money. She has been given ₹ 3,000 manually from the bank. We will resolve the problem soon," the SBI manager of the Jharigaon branch said.

The Sarpanch of her village also said that they have discussed listing such helpless people in the village and providing pension money to them.