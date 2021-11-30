70-year-old Temple Priest Beaten To Death By Suspected Thieves: Police

A 70-year-old priest was beaten to death inside a temple by suspected thieves in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said on Tuesday.

The priest, living in a small temple in Dhumandiya village, was killed when he was sleeping inside the temple premises on late Monday night, Bagora police station’s SHO Sadar Singh said.

Singh said the initial probe into the murder indicated that some unidentified accused had entered the temple premises with an intention of theft and they thrashed the priest Nandu Ram to death after he woke up after hearing some noise, the SHO said.

Singh said the cause of death will clear after the post-mortem.

