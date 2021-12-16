70-yr-old Priest Strangled For Resisting Robbery At Temple In Rajasthan’s Bundi

A 70-year-old priest was allegedly strangled to death during a robbery at a temple in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said on Thursday.

The body of Chotulal Mali, a resident of Sitapura village, was found inside the Teendhar Mahadev temple under Talera Police Station on Thursday morning, SHO Digvijay Singh said.

The lock of the donation box was broken and the cash in it was missing, he said, adding that the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The body did not bear any mark of injury or wound and the circumstances suggest that the unidentified accused allegedly strangled the priest to death for putting up resistance, Singh said.

Superintendent of Police, Bundi, Jai Yadav reached the spot and examined the crime scene.

The police have lodged a case of murder against the accused and handed over the body to the family members after a postmortem examination, the SHO said.

The Teendhar Mahadev temple, a few kms away from Talera town on National Highway-52, is visited by several tourists and devotees daily.

