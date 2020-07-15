Odisha: 7,000 Unemployed Health Workers To Be Engaged At COVID Care Homes

In wake of the spike in Coronavirus cases, the Odisha government on Tuesday said it will engage around 7,000 trained unemployed healthcare workers at the COVID-19 Care Homes (CCHs). These homes are proposed to be established in all 6,798 Gram Panchayats due to the upsurge in cases.

Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) staff nurses and pharmacists will be employed by the state government at the CCHs and these engagements will be temporary, for a period of three months only or till CCHs are functional. The remuneration will be on a daily wage basis as per the labor and ESI department notification, Rs 850 for ANM, Rs 1,000 for staff nurse, and Rs 1,000 for pharmacists has been fixed as daily remuneration.

Furthermore, the CCHs in each panchayat, where patients with suspected symptoms for coronavirus will be admitted till they are not tested for the virus and anyone found positive, will be sent to a COVID dedicated hospital.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally reaches 9,36,181; recovery rate at 63.20 percent

Plasma therapy started in Odisha

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to start plasma therapy to treat critically ill patients in three dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The treatment will be done in SUM Hospital and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack.

The decision came after a high-level review meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. It has been decided that SCM Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will function as the nodal centre of this Plasma Therapy. As per the state government, by next week, COVID-19 testing will be ramped up to 9,000 tests a day from the current capacity of 7,000 tests per day.

READ: Odisha's COVID-19 death toll mounts to 77; infection tally rises to 14,898

Meanwhile, Odisha's death toll due to coronavirus mounted to 77 with three more patients succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, while the infection tally rose to 14,898 with 618 fresh cases, a health department official said.

With these fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 77 in the state.

READ: COVID-19: Odisha govt to start plasma therapy from July 15 to treat critical patients

READ: Odisha government effects reshuffle in police administration

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: PTI)