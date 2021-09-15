703 fresh Covid cases take Bengal's tally to 15.58 lakh

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 tally went up to 15,58,117 after 703 fresh cases were registered in the state on Tuesday, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Of the new cases, 127 and 138 were reported from Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district respectively.

Twelve more fatalities increased the state's coronavirus deaths to 18,599, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh deaths, North 24 Parganas registered five deaths and Kolkata three.

At least 713 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 15,31,444, the bulletin added. The discharge rate was recorded at 98.29 per cent.

The state currently has 8,074 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 35,998 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal raising the number of such clinical examinations to 1,75,41,500.

On Tuesday, 3,34,385 people were vaccinated in the state. So far, 4,81,19,433 people in the state have got at least one dose of the vaccine, a health department official said. PTI SCH NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)