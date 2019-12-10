Tamil Nadu: 71 Foreigners Given Special Ride To Boost Train Tourism Over Nilgiri Mountains

In a bid to promote train tourism over Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section in Tamil Nadu, nearly 71 foreign passengers from UK, USSR, and USA were given a fun ride on full tariff train-special between Coonoor and Udagamandalam on Monday.

"FTR special run between ONR - UAM using two first-class coaches and one SLR (seating-cum-luggage rack) coach hauled by X 37398 steam loco, 71 foreign passengers arrived from the UK, USSR, USA enjoyed the trip," the Railways said in a statement.

The foreign passengers took photos of the loco coaches, heritage buildings, tracks, and wonderful landscapes, at Lovedale station. After that, all passengers posed for a group photo in front of the engine. The recently modernized Swiss X-class steam loco moved between Ooty and Coonoor on the NMR track. The steam loco number X-class with two first-class coaches and one SLR, 37398 departed from Coonoor at 10.40 am and reached Ooty at 12.20 pm.

The NMR connects Mettupalayam (MTP) via Coonoor with the hill station of Udagamandalam in Tamil Nadu. The railway that was built by the British in 1908, is a meter gauge railway, famous as the "Ooty toy train". It is the only railway line in India that uses a rack and pinion system to climb the steep slope. In 2005, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the NMR to the World Heritage Site.

Covering the majestic Nilgiri mountains, the train covers a distance of 41.8 km, travels through 208 curves, 16 tunnels, and 250 bridges in a full route trip.

