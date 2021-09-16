71 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 53,943

Itanagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,943 on Thursday as 71 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 271 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Lower Subansiri district registered the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by Tawang (17) and Capital Complex region (13), he said.

The state now has 545 active cases, while 53,127 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 54 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.49 per cent. The administration has thus far tested over 11.05 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 3,681 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.01 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung that over 10.58 lakh people have been inoculated to date. PTI UPL ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)