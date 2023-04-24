7,178 New Cases Recorded In India In The Last 24 Hours; Active Cases Stand At 65,683

India reported a huge decline in the number of fresh Coronavirus infections, with a total of 7,178 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The drop comes a day after the country registered 10,112 infections yesterday. The active cases in the country dropped to 65,683 from 67,806.

The death toll since the pandemic began increased to 5,31,345 with 16 casualties reported, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The positivity rate was seen at 9.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.41 per cent. The scientists held the XBB.1.16 Covid variant is responsible for the surge in cases recently however they also claimed the people of India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection).

Variants will not cause hospitalisation

The scientists said the hybrid immunity will render the severity of the variant to a mild category and lead to less hospitalisation. However, the government has recommended people keep their guard on and take all precautions, including wearing masks in public places and getting vaccinated.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the eight states where cases remain at an elevated level to ramp up surveillance measures and improve hospital infrastructure. The states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana, were also asked to closely track Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) trends increase testing, submit more samples for genome sequencing, and promote precautionary doses.