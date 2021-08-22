720 Children In Child Care Institutions Contracted COVID, No Fatalities Reported: RTI

Over 720 children in child care institutions in 11 states and the Union Territories have contracted COVID-19 so far, says data shared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in response to an RTI. It revealed that 686 children living in child care institutions (CCIs) had been infected with COVID-19 in 2021. The commission's data showed that so far, there have been no fatalities in children due to COVID-19.

Among the 721 children in institutes across India, the highest number of positive patients was recorded in Haryana 228, including 149 from Tamil Nadu. Bihar's tally stood at 131. There are states where cases are below 50. The CCIs report says Mizoram recorded 46 COVID-19 children, Karnataka stood at 37, Telanaga reported seven cases, and Chandigarh reported only three COVID positive children. There are 857 CCIs across states and UTs, and as many as 33,695 beneficiaries directly or indirectly rely on them. However, increasing cases of COVID-19 among children has escalated concerns among everyone, which may set the ground for the third wave of COVID-19.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, the Women and Child Development Ministry has directed the state and UTs to prepare for COVID-related arrangements, including isolation facilities and special care units within CCIs for children suffering from respiratory complications. The Child Ministry was also instructed to make a roaster of child psychologists or child health counsellors to visit the facilities and interact with them. The ministry has also directed UTs and states to organize a joint operation with district magistrates to check the quality of treatment being provided to children and women. The children's department had also asked to ensure proper facilities and hygienic living conditions, quality food and protection of children from infection.

COVID-19 situation in India

After the nation witnessed a devastating second wave, the government is preparing for a possible third wave. The official data says the country has recorded more than 3,24,24,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,34,367 deaths. Meanwhile, 3,16,36,469 patients have recovered from COVID-19, and there are still 3,53,398 active COVID-19 cases in the country. India has administered 57.61 crore vaccine doses.

Image Credit: AP/PIXABAY