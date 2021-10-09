72nd Raising Day: Territorial Army Organises Cycle Rally; Aims 'Swasth Bharat Abhiyan'

The Territorial Army (TA) commemorated its 72nd Raising Day in the 75th year of independence with a cycle rally in the national capital New Delhi on Saturday, October 9. The goal of this cycling rally is to convey the "Swasth Bharat Abhiyan" message. Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh, Director General of TA, led the rally from India Gate. This rally emphasises the significance of healthy living and athletic activities, particularly in times of the global pandemic of Coronavirus.

Anurag Thakur, Officers Donate Blood On Territorial Army's 72nd Raising Day

On Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur donated blood at the Territorial Army base in Delhi on the celebration of the TA's 72nd Raising Day. At the camp, TA Director-General Lt Gen Preet Mohindera Singh also donated blood. Thakur had become the first serving Union minister to be appointed to Captain in the Territorial Army earlier in March.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur participated in a blood donation event at the TA camp alongside Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh. This was Thakur's first time as a TA Captain participating in a blood donation camp. Thakur was promoted to Captain in the Territorial Army's 124 Infantry Battalion (Sikh).

Delhi: Union Minister & Territorial Army (TA) Captain Anurag Thakur along with Director General TA Lt Gen Preet Mohindera Singh donates blood at the Territorial Army camp on the occasion of Territorial Army's 72nd Raising Day pic.twitter.com/cZ4aQfHDsE — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Thakur was the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs at the time of his promotion to Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer. In July 2016, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the TA. Thakur took to Twitter to share a video of the Territorial Army pipping ceremony, saying he was "honoured" to be promoted to Captain.

Territorial Army celebrates 72nd Raising Day

Since its formation on October 9, 1948, as 'Citizens Army', the Territorial Army has played an important role in helping the Indian Army as the second line of defence in times of war. The Territorial Army has guarded vantage points, including key ammunition depots that require protection. The TA soldiers have always been recognised as multi-skilled and talented candidates, and their contributions have grown exponentially over time. Since India's independence, TA has taken part in every war in which the country has been involved. Because of their war skills, several TA Air Defence and Artillery units were later converted into regular army formations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI