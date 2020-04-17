Good News: 73-year-old Man Uses His Pension To Distribute Free Masks And Ration

Coronavirus pandemic has definitely brought out the good in mankind. From people contributing their entire salaries to distributing masks to feeding poor families, the internet is filled with heartwarming stories of those who are pouring in their efforts in the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has now infected 13,835 across India.

One similar story is of Yog Raj Mengi, a 74-year-old pensioner from Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir who had used his monthly pension to make and distribute 6000 masks amongst people. In addition to that, he is also distributing free ration to needy. His efforts did not go unnoticed by PM Modi who took to Twitter to laud the elderly writing that the was proud of citizens like him.

Proud of citizens like him! They are adding so much might in the battle against COVID-19. https://t.co/nPCAsn9mUQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2020

Read: PM Modi Hails RBI's Announcements, Says Steps Would Help Small Businesses, MSMEs & Farmers

Read: Arjun Bijlani Thanks PM Modi And Says 'this Is Best Government We Could Have', Here's Why

'Adding so much'

In a post that has now received over 32.1k likes and 4.5k retweets, the Indian leader said that people like Mengi were “adding so much might” in the ongoing war against coronavirus. Meanwhile, netizens also took the opportunity to shower plaudits on the generous man.

Whole India is fighting the battle against Coronavirus.



There is no age limit. India is united.



The collective fight against Coronavirus will defeat the virus.



India will Win. #IndiaFightsCorona — Harshadha Shirodkar 🇮🇳 (@shirodkarharshu) April 16, 2020

Huge respect sir ji 🙏🏼 — Paresh ™ (@Paresh809) April 16, 2020

@narendramodi sir Jammu is a place of nationalists and sacrifices. 🙏🙏 — Shruti Sharma (@sharmashruti01) April 16, 2020

We need these peoples in our society and in country to counter and eradicate the blazing spread of coronavirus. Good job

Well done 👍 — Sangam (@Sangam61115450) April 16, 2020

Salute to Mr. Mengi. Doing excellent work. I am sure Mr. Mengi will act as an inspiration to all fellow Indians to come forward and help in this fight against this pandemic in their own ways. Mr. Mengi has exhibited true meaning of humanity. — Sagar Jadhav (@sagarjadhav633) April 16, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Cong Raises 'low-testing' Allegation Once Again, Asks PM Modi Why He Is 'silent'

Read: Rajnath Singh Lauds RBI's Announcement; Hails PM Modi For Leaving 'no Stone Unturned'