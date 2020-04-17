Good News: 73-year-old Man Uses His Pension To Distribute Free Masks And Ration

Good News: Yog Raj Mengi, a 74-year-old pensioner from Reasi had used his monthly pension to make and distribute 6000 masks and free ration.

Good News: 73-year-old man distributes free masks and ration with his pension money

Coronavirus pandemic has definitely brought out the good in mankind. From people contributing their entire salaries to distributing masks to feeding poor families, the internet is filled with heartwarming stories of those who are pouring in their efforts in the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has now infected 13,835 across India.

One similar story is of Yog Raj Mengi, a 74-year-old pensioner from Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir who had used his monthly pension to make and distribute 6000 masks amongst people. In addition to that, he is also distributing free ration to needy. His efforts did not go unnoticed by PM Modi who took to Twitter to laud the elderly writing that the was proud of citizens like him.

'Adding so much'

In a post that has now received over 32.1k likes and 4.5k retweets, the Indian leader said that people like Mengi were “adding so much might” in the ongoing war against coronavirus. Meanwhile, netizens also took the opportunity to shower plaudits on the generous man.

