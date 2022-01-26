73rd Republic Day Celebrations LIVE | Parade To Begin 10:30 AM; 25 Tableaux On Display

The Indian Air Force's presentation will see the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130 - in a display of strength. In addition to this, 25 tableaux from different states and those from the armed forces will also be displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also include two from the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that will showcase India's technological advancement in the defense sector. There will also be a how by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony to be held on January 29.

The parade - commanded by Parade commander - Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra and Parade Second-in-Command Major General Alok Kacker - comprises of six marching contingents of the Army, multiple regimental bands, naval contingent led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent. Tableaux of 12 states and Union territories and nine Central ministries will be displayed. In a first, 480 dancers chosen through an all-India dance competition, will perform a dance - titled 'Vande Bharatam'. The event will conclude with the Air Force flypast.

After the parade event, PM Modi will launch the NCC 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The Defence Ministry has also dropped Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns 'Abide With Me', replacing it with Kavi Pradeep’s 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon', rendered by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Apart from this tune, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, ‘Hey Kanchha’, ‘Channa Bilauri’ are some of the 26 tunes to be played. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat event with the ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’, as the Presidential convoy moves back. Centre stated that the changes were to make the ceremony more 'Indian'.