74-year-old Man Succumbs To COVID-19 In Puducherry

Puducherry, Aug 1 (PTI) A senior citizen died of COVID-19 at state-run JIPMER in Puducherry on Monday raising the coronavirus death toll in the Union Territory to 1,966, a senior health official said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a bulletin, said as against 113 new cases on Sunday, the UT witnessed only 38 fresh cases today taking the overall caseload to 1,70,959.

He said the deceased person was a 74-year-old man hailing from Kirumampakkam village in Puducherry and the senior citizen died due to complications from the viral infection.

The 38 fresh cases were identified during examination of 612 samples. The Director said 110 patients recovered during the last 24 hours pushing the overall recoveries to 1,68,253.

Sriramulu said the health department has examined 23,49,443 samples so far and found 19,87,956 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 6.21 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 per cent and 98.42 per cent, respectively.

The Director said the department has administered 18,44,326 doses till now that comprised 9,79,669 first doses, 7,63,442 second doses and 1,01,215 booster doses.

Image: Representative/PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)