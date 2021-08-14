74th Independence Day Celebration: Every School In Jammu And Kashmir To Hoist Tricolour

The last two years of the abrogation of Article 370 have dawned a new light in Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of Independence Day, Srinagar's Clock Tower in Lal Chowk was illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour. In another milestone, for the first time, every government school in Union Territory will hoist the Tricolour marking the 74th Independence Day.

August 15 will be celebrated across all educational institutions in J&K along with National Flag hoisting in view of the SOPs and Flag Code and videos of the function will be shared by schools. According to an order of J&K's Education Department, schools will gather on the occasion and observe a study-free day without bags and books. Celebrating I-Day, the children will discuss the contributions of freedom fighters of their region and local areas. Several other events like cleanliness and plantation drives will also be organised by the schools and students of the UT.

The order of the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, read, "Independence Day will be celebrated along with the National Flag hoisting in all educational institutes keeping in view the SOPs and Flag Code for hoisting the national flag. The videos and photos of the function will be uploaded on Google Drive which will be shared separately."

Srinagar Clock Tower illuminated with the Tricolour

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Srinagar's iconic clock tower was illuminated with the lights of the Tricolour on August 7. Tweeting the pictures of the illuminated clock tower, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu informed that new clocks were fitted in the tower as India geared up to mark 74 years of Independence on August 15. "We have illuminated the Clock Tower (‘Ghanta Ghar’) at Lal Chowk in colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. New clocks fitted. Well done Team Srinagar Municipal Corporation," Mattu said.