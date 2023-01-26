74th R-Day: President Murmu Unfurls Tricolour, Receives Ceremonial 21 Gun Salute

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag on January 26 at Kartavya Path to kick off the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Following the national anthem and the customary 21-gun salute, the tricolor was ceremoniously unfurled in accordance with tradition. Notably, it was for the first time that the 21-gun salute was given with 105 mm Indian field guns, replacing the vintage 25-pounder gun.

The ceremonial battery of the 871 Field Regiment fired the gun salute. Lt. Col. Vikas Kumar, SM, was in charge of the ceremonial battery and Naib Subedar Anoop Singh was in charge of the gun position.

When is the 21 Gun salute presented?

The 21-gun salute is performed on Republic Day, Independence Day, and when foreign heads of state are in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Murmu on her arrival at Kartvya Path. Following this, the national flag was unfurled by Air Force officer Flt Lt Komal Rani, with the National Anthem being played simultaneously and a 21-gun salute.

Prior to this, the President's Bodyguard rode their bay and dark bay-colored mounts to accompany President Murmu as she left her home. The senior-most regiment of the Indian Army serves as the president's bodyguards.

This year’ Republic day special

This year's Republic Day is unique since it marks 250 years since the raising of "The President's Bodyguard" in Varanasi in 1773.

Colonel Anup Tiwary, the Commandant of the President's Bodyguard, rode to the right of the President's car, leading this prestigious group of riders mounted on his charger glorious.

The chief guest

Notably, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at this year’s parade.