75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (PTI) At least 441 more people, including 75 children, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the tally in the state to 10,37,964, while four fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,305, a health department official said on Saturday.

The daily rate of infection among people below 18 years of age now stands at 17 per cent as against 18.41 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The positivity ratio among the residents in the age group was 15.64 per cent on Thursday and 12.70 per cent on Wednesday.

The single-day caseload in Odisha remained below 500 for the second consecutive day as the state had reported 467 new cases on Friday.

Of the 441 fresh cases, 253 were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining 188 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases at 205, followed by Cuttack (37).

Four districts- Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Subarnapur, did not report any new case.

Of the four fresh fatalities, two were recorded in Khurda and one each in Angul and Puri.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha currently has 4,581 active cases, while 603 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,25,025.

The state has thus far conducted over 2.14 crore sample tests, including 69,414 in the last 24 hours, and the overall positivity rate stands at 4.88 per cent.

More than 1.04 crore people in the state have received both doses of the vaccines. PTI AAM BDC BDC

