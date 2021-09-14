75 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 53,807

Itanagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,807 on Tuesday as 75 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 270 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Lower Subansiri district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 19, followed by the Capital Complex region at 13.

The state now has 533 active cases, while 53,004 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 68 in the last 24 hours, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.51 per cent, he said.

The state has tested over 10.97 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 4,056 on Monday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.85 per cent.

Over 10.44 lakh people have been inoculated so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said. PTI UPL ACD ACD