75th Army Day Celebrated In Bengaluru, Outside Delhi For First Time Since 1949

As the nation celebrates the 75th Army Day on January 15, 2023, Army Day celebrations were moved out of the national capital and held in Karnataka's Bengaluru this year. Notably, this is the first time the parade has been held outside Delhi since its inception in 1949.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande among other top officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Army Day 2023 parade at the Regimental Centre of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground.

January 15 marks the Indian Army Day as the Indian people and the Indian Army honour Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa who in 1949 on this day, took Francis Roy Butcher's post as Army Chief Officer.

A contingent of 5 regiments and military bands march in the Army Day parade

A contingent of the Madras Regiment, Artillery Regiment, Para SF, Bombay Engineer Group, Mahar Regiment, MEG, a cavalry contingent from the Army Service Corps, and a military band marches in the Army Day parade. The march comprised 5 Regimental Brass Bands and the entire contingent comprises 3 officers and 57 other ranks.

The parade featured a variety of activities and performances, including a motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes, a skydiving display by the Paratroopers, daredevil jumps and a fly past by helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.

Chief of Army Staff addresses Army Day 2023

Army Chief General Manoj Pande laid wreaths in honour of Martyrs and reviewed Army Day Parade in Bengaluru. In the Southern Command, 75,000 saplings were planted on the theme of environmental protection for Green India on the occasion of Indian Army Day 2023.

Addressing Army Day 2023, Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande asserted that this is the first time Army Day is being celebrated outside Delhi. General Manoj Pande said, "This has given a golden opportunity to Army to connect to the people. I am confident this will make our relations even stronger."

Speaking about targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief of Army Staff avered that we will tackle the challenges successfully. "Last year, Army took steps to improve capability development, force restructuring, and training. It also further strengthened its preparations for future wars. In the northern border areas, the situation has been normal and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency," Manoj Pande said.

Hailing our bravehearts, Manoj Pande asserted that despite difficult areas and rough weather, our brave jawans are deployed there. "All kinds of arms, equipment and facilities are being given to them in adequate quantity. With combined efforts of local admin, other agencies and military there have been improvements in infra development," he added.