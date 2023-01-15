75th Army Day: Origin, History And Significance Of Day To Celebrate India's Bravehearts

It was on January 15, 1949, when General KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-chief General Roy Bucher, thus becoming India's first Chief of Army Staff (COAS). On Sunday, January 15, 2022, India celebrated its 75th Army Day in a grand show to mark the historic occasion. Every year, the India celebrates January 15 as Army Day. Army Day is a day to remember and honour Indian soldiers and their sacrifices, and their commitment to protecting the nation and its citizens.

The Indian Army celebrates Army Day with military parades. Every year, the celebrations take place in New Delhi. But for the first time ever, the Army Day celebrations happened in Karnataka's Bengaluru this year. The grand ceremony took place at the Regimental Centre of the Madras Engineering College (MEG).

Army Day against a historical backdrop

Rooted in the British Indian Army, the Indian military organisation underwent a sea change following the revolt of 1857. The general command structure of the British Indian Army saw soldiers recruited from among Indians and officers from the British Army. The Commander-in-Chief of the British Indian Army was always a Britisher.

After India’s independence in 1947, and partition, the British Indian Army was dissolved, and the military forces were divided between India and Pakistan. After Independence, Indian Army's first Commander-in-Chief was General Robert Mcgregor Macdonald Lockhart. Lockhart held the post for 100 days and was succeeded by General Francis Robert Roy Bucher, another Britisher.

Meanwhile, India and the newly-formed Pakistan engaged in the first war over the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The conflict started brewing in October 1947 after Pakistan pushed Pashtun tribesmen to make a move against India under an invasion plan prompting the Indian Army to get involved shortly afterwards. The conflict resulted in more than 6,000 causalities on the Indian side while estimates suggest that Pakistan lost somewhere around 20,000 men.

The first Indian Chief of Army Staff, General Cariappa, was the first officer to be fully promoted to the rank of brigadier, attaining the rank on May 1, 1945. After General Roy Bucher retired on January 15, 1949, he took over as the first Indian Chief of Army Staff. As Army Chief, General Cariappa made significant contributions in raising the Territorial Army in 1949.