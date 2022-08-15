75th Independence Day: A Look At History & Significance Of India's Tricolour National Flag

On August 15, India celebrated 75 years of independence with full fervour. A swirl of saffron, white and green engulfed the country as the Tricolour decked houses, shops, and public establishments, and echoes of 'Jana Gana Mana' resonated far and wide. On this day in 1947, India, after years of strrugle and sacrifices from its numerous brave freedom fighters, ended nearly two centuries of British rule.

The British, who ruled the country, first, under the East India Company, and then directly under the Crown, obliterated not only the country’s art but also created a self-sufficient economy at the cost of its colonies. However, after years of struggle and several sacrifices, India finally redeemed its freedom and sovereignty in the year 1947. On the 75th year of India's independence, here's a look at the history and significance of India's National Flag.

Indian National Flag: History and Significance

The first Indian National flag was hoisted on 7 August 1906 at Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. The flag had three major colours-- red, yellow and green. The first Indian flag was designed by Pingali Venkayya in 1921. It had two major colours-- red and green.

Notably, a landmark resolution was passed adopting the Tricolor as our national flag in 1931. The then National flag had saffron, white and green with Mahatma Gandhi's spinning wheel at the centre. Later, the flag had saffron, white colour with Ashoka chakra from the lion capital of emperor Ashoka. The National flag was officially adopted on 22 July 1947. It was first hoisted on 15 August 1947.

The National flag consists of three colours, with saffron on the top signifying strength and courage of the country. White in the centre, embodies peace and truth. The green colour at the bottom depicts the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land. The Ashoka Chakra is placed at the centre of the flag and has 24 spoked signifying that there's life in movement and death in stagnation.

Indian citizens earlier were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. However, the decision was changed after a long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal. In the Supreme Court judgment of 23 January 2004, it was declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Independence Day celebration

Independence Day is celebrated throughout India with grand ceremonies including hoisting and unfurling the National Flag, traditional dances, drills, competitions, and so on. The day is observed in commemoration and honour of all the people who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country.

The events of the day commence with the hosting of the National Flag by the Prime Minister, followed by the 21 honorary gunshots and the National Anthem.