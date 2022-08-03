75th Independence Day: ASI Declares Free Entry At All Its Monuments From August 5 To 15

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations and as part of the celebrations of the milestone – 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' – the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday announced free entry for visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments and sites across the country, from August 5 to August 15.

In its order copy, the ASI stated, "The Archaeological Survey of India hereby directed that no fee shall be charged at all the ticketed centrally protected monuments / archaeological sites and remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 as well as all Archaeological Site Museums from 5th August 2022 to 15th August 2022 on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of the commemoration of the 75th year of India’s Independence."

It is important to note that the Archaeological Survey of India is an attached office of the Union Ministry of Culture. Under the provisions of the AMASR Act of 1958, the ASI administers over 3,650 ancient monuments, archaeological sites and remains of national importance.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced from March 12, 2021 and will end after a year on August 15, 2023.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.