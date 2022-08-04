75th Independence Day: Drones Restricted In Delhi To Ensure Security, Says DCP Guguloth

In view of possible security threats during Independence Day celebrations, the New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police informed that public meetings will be done ahead of the celebrations. "Places with high footfall become soft targets and we’re making sure that no mishap takes place. Flying drones in Delhi isn’t permitted without the permission of the Civil Aviation Department," DCP New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

DCP Guguloth also laid emphasis on intensive drives for preventive measures and alertness in order to identify and counter any unwanted adversity and curb the movement of weapons and criminals into the national capital.

Earlier in the day, a suspicious bag was found in Delhi's Rohini area creating a panic situation ahead of Independence Day celebrations, reported ANI. Soon after the information was received, bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs reached the spot. However, after investigation, nothing suspicious was found in the bag.

Delhi police ramps up security; Installs over 1000 IP-based CCTVs

Stepping up its measures to increase security in the national capital, the Delhi police have decided to install over 1,000 Internet Protocol (IP) based CCTV cameras in and around Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, reported ANI.

According to an official document, ANI reported, as a part of the measure at least 80% of the camera will be CCTV cameras of IP-based 2-megapixel to monitor mostly all the locations, while the rest 20% will be cameras of IP-based 4-megapixel. The cameras will be installed at strategic locations and it will be intimated by the DCP concerned at the time of installation. "These cameras will be installed at each and every corner of the venue," the document added.

IB's warning ahead of Independence Day

The stepping up of security is taking place in view of the 75th year of India's independence. An alert has been issued by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) over possible terror attacks to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations in the country. Earlier on Thursday, the IB, in its alert, said that terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) can carry out possible attacks ahead of the big day.