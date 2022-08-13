75th Independence Day: Hyderabad's Golconda Fort Illuminated With Tricolour

Ahead of the upcoming Independence Day, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is also celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a grand manner. Recently, the historic Golconda Fort in Telangana's Hyderabad city has been decorated with tricolour lights.

As evident in the visuals, the fort can be seen decorated in a unique manner exhibiting the colours of the national flag during the nighttime.

Telangana | Golconda Fort in Hyderabad is decorated with tricolor lights ahead of #IndependenceDay2022 (12.08) pic.twitter.com/LbQmSqvMel — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the ASI in a bid to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day has decided to illuminate four other monuments as well in the state including the Charminar, Ramappa temple in Mulugu, Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda, and the Nava Brahma group of temples in Alampu.

Apart from that, as a part of the celebrations, the national flag will be also hoisted at three major monuments in Telangana including the Golconda fort in Hyderabad, the Sangameswara temple in Alampur, and the Warangal fort, read a statement from the institution.

Besides Telangana, several other states have also taken up the initiative to illuminate historic monuments and buildings in tricolour lighting in a bid to mark the 75th year of Independence. Among the few examples included the Shaniwar Wada Fort in Pune, the CSMT heritage building in Mumbai, the Uttar Pradesh state legislature building in Lucknow, the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Old Goa, Shri Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and the Anna Arch on Poonamalee High Road in Chennai which were seen illuminated ahead of Independence Day.

India gears up for its 75th Independence Day

As the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence, the central government while making its own effort has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encouraging the citizens to hoist the national flag at their houses between August 13 and August 15. As a part of it, political leaders, ministers as well as government officials can be seen hoisting the national flag atop their residences and official buildings.

On the main day which is celebrated on August 15, the Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Red Fort where the Prime Minister will hoist the national flag on the Mughal-era monument following which he will address the nation.

Image: ANI