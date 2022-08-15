Last Updated:

75th Independence Day: ITBP Hoists 'Tiranga' At High Altitude Borders In Sikkim, Arunachal

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force hoisted the Tricolour at various high-altitude locations including Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Observing India's 75th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force hoisted the tricolour high at various locations including Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Marching with the Tiranga up high in their hands as they walk up to a peak of 18,800 feet in Sikkim's border areas, the troops also raised 'Bharat Mata ki Jay' slogans. Check their video here: 

In addition to that, several ITBP troops were also seen hoisting the National Flag at various heights in Tawang in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning in a bid to mark the 75th year of Independence. 

Pictures from the locations show ITBP personnel standing at peak points with pride as they hold the National Flag in their hands in the backdrop of high mountains. Check some pictures here: 

In other similar instances, the ITBP jawans were seen celebrating Independence Day in the same manner at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh and at an altitude of 17,500 feet in Uttarakhand. 

India's 75th Independence Day

On August 15, Monday, India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day, significantly marking its 75th year of Independence. In the memory of all those brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives and got the country its freedom, the government has planned several programmes for the day ahead. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating in the celebrations unfurled the Tiranga at the Red Fort in Delhi amid tight security and later addressed the nation. While celebrations are taking place all across the country, the government's Har Ghar Tiranga is also a big success as people in large numbers have come forward to take part in it. 

