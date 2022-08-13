Last Updated:

75th Independence Day: ITBP Releases Special 'Jai Hind' Song On Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday released a special theme song dedicated to the nation as well as the brave soldiers ahead of Independence Day.

In a bid to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday released a special theme song dedicated to the nation as well as the brave soldiers who are engaged in guarding the country at the borders.

The song 'Jai Hind' which has been composed by an ITBP jawan, Arjun Kheriyal is also aimed to motivate and urge the citizens to participate in the movement and hoist the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15. 

The video shows a jawan carrying the tricolour on several high-altitude borders, including Ladakh and Uttarakhand. 

Notably, the mountain-trained border guarding Force has been carrying out various initiatives to promote the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Starting with expeditions in the mountains, the force has also organised marathons and Walkathons and has also distributed more than 6 lakh National Flags across the country to the citizens. In addition to that, the force is also hosting the national flags at its Border Out Posts located at high altitudes at the 3,488 km India China borders and promoting the campaign among the border population as well.

Earlier, another ITBP jawan Veeru Lama also dedicated a Kumaoni song - 'Ghughuti' to the dedicated troops serving the nation. 

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The central government through its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is launching campaigns to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. 

The campaign, which commemorates India's 75th anniversary of independence, will run till August 15.

