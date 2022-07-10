76 Killed In Maharashtra Rain Fury; CM Shinde Says 'State Administration On High Alert'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the state administration is on high alert amid forecast of heavy rain over the next few days in Maharashtra. Since June 1, over 76 people have died, with nine people losing their lives in the last 24 hours in rain and flood-related incidents in the state; 838 houses have been damaged; 4916 people have been shifted to safer locations. The state disaster and rehabilitation department has set up 35 relief camps. 125 animals have also lost their lives in rain and flood-related incidents since June 1.

Rain fury in numbers: Maharashtra

Houses damaged: 838

Deaths since June 1: 76 (9 in the last 24 hrs)

People shifted to safer locations: 4,916

Relief camps set up by the state disaster and rehabilitation department: 35

Animal deaths: 125

‘Low-pressure weather systems over Bay of Bengal to cause intense rains’

Mahesh Palawat, VP, Skymet said the weather systems developing over the Bay of Bengal will bring intense rains in the western Maharashtra for the next 8-10 days.

“The low pressure systems are developing over Bay of Bengal one after the other in the westerly direction, in the Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Madhya Maharashtra reaching upto Gujarat. So, rains will be very intense over parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Madhya Maharashtra, right from Akola, Amravati, Washim-Wardha, Bhandara, Nagpur, Nashik, Malegaon, Jalgaon and parts of Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Aurangabad, Dahanu, Mumbai, Sindhudurga and Alibaug, will also get intense showers for the next 2-3 days. These are the systems, which are developing over Bay of Bengal and will continue for the next 8-10 days, taking the westerly route.”

‘State administration is on high alert’: CM Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde said he is constantly monitoring the flood situation in the state. “I am in touch with the state administration at all levels including the district officials, commissioners and the Chief Secretary. The authorities including the SDRF, NDRF and other local bodies are alert over the flood situation. We have also shifted the people from flood-affected areas to secure locations.”

After incessant rains killed 20 people in Ratnagiri in July 2021, a real-time data acquisition system (RTDA) has been installed to relay and share important communication about flooding and landslides. The system, spread across rain-prone locations will provide realtime information about the rise in water levels, which will help improving response times in evacuation and issuing alerts to villagers, said Ratnagiri Collector Dr BN Patil to PTI.