765 New COVID-19 Cases In TN; 12 Deaths

Tamil Nadu logged 765 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 27,19,515, while the toll rose to 36,361 with 12 more deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 879 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,74,327 leaving 8,827 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,00,998 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,32,57,459.

Coimbatore and Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 125 and 118 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 21 districts reported below 10 COVID-19 infections each, while Theni recorded zero cases, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)