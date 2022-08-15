76th Independence Day: India Hands Over Dornier Aircraft To Sri Lanka As '2-year Gift'

On the occasion of its 76th Independence day, India on August 15 handed maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier 228 to its neighbour - Sri Lanka, gratis, for two years.

The handing-over ceremony was held today, August 15, when Indian Navy Vice Chief Admiral Satish N Ghormade handed India's Dornier 228 aircraft to Sri Lanka in presence of President Ranik Wickremesinghe and India High Commissioner Gopal Baglay.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in the island country said, "Ceremonial welcome for #India's latest gift to the people of Sri Lanka in the august presence of President H.E Ranil Wickremesinghe and other dignitaries. Dornier 228 Aircraft which was handed over to Sri Lankan Air Force will add to SL's security."

Ceremonial welcome for #India's latest gift to the people of #SriLanka in the august presence of President H.E @RW_UNP and other dignitaries. Dornier 228 Aircraft which was handed over to @airforcelk will add to 🇱🇰's security. pic.twitter.com/IDjSGJgjjM — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 15, 2022

Notably, until an aircraft being produced in India for Sri Lanka is ready, the Dornier aircraft is being offered on a free basis for a two-year period. The aircraft is a follow-up to the conversation between India and Sri Lanka that took place on January 9, 2018, in New Delhi, during which the Sri Lankan government asked if India could be willing to provide them with two Dornier reconnaissance aircraft.

It is significant to mention that the handing over of Dornier aircraft by India to Sri Lanka comes at a time when the Chinese Ship 'Yuan Wang 5' will dock at the southern port of Hambantota on August 16.

Tricolour raised in several parts of Sri Lanka

As India celebrates the 76th Independence Day, Sri Lanka extended its heartiest congratulations to the people and the Government of India. Celebrating the spirit of Independence, the Indian flag has been raised in several parts of Sri Lanka, including the nation’s capital, Colombo. Amid the political and economic turmoil in the island nation, Sri Lanka joined several countries across the world to send wishes on the occasion of Indian independence.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Colombo shared glimpses of the Independence Day celebration in the nation. In a tweet, the High Commission wrote, “Moments of the celebrations held in Colombo on the occasion of the proud 75th year of India's independence”.