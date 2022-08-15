76th Independence Day: LK Advani Unfurls National Flag At His Residence

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani on Monday unfurled the national flag at his residence here to mark the 76th Independence Day.

His daughter Pratibha Advani and son Jayant Advani were present along with others on the occasion.

“Shri L K Advani ji hoisted the national flag on 76th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) at his residence,” the veteran BJP leader's office said in a statement.

Advani, 94, who was one of the co-founders of the BJP and who also served as the Union Home Minister during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee regime, has been unfurling the national flag at his residence on the Independence Day for the last several decades, except when he had been away.