SHOCKER: 77 Infants Dead In Kota, 'nothing New' Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot Reading Stats

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday made a shocking remark while reacting on the death of 10 children aged between one day and one year in Kota, Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister in his statement said that the state has recorded the least deaths in 2019 and that there is 'nothing new' about someone dying in every hospital of the state or even in the country.

Rajasthan CM on Kota child deaths: This year has least deaths in last 6 yrs. Even 1 child death is unfortunate.But thr hv been 1500,1300 deaths in a year in past,this year figure is 900.There are daily few deaths in every hospital in state&country,nothing new.Action being taken pic.twitter.com/86oSvPsGA3 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Probe into Kota infant deaths

Investigating into the shocking deaths of 10 infants in Kota's Jay Kay Lon hospital, Rajasthan State Health-Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya on Friday has stated that an inquiry committee has been formed which will examine the cause of deaths. He added all issues, relating to cleanliness, facilities, medical equipment that will be probed into.

What is the incident?

J.K. Lon Hospital authorities revealed that five boys and five girls - aged between one day and one year had died in two days on December 23-24. Reports state that at least 77 children have died in the hospital within this month. The hospital has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

Moreover, Dr. Amrit Lal Bairwa - head of the pediatrics department has reportedly revealed that three of the five infants were suffering from severe birth asphyxia, while the other two infants suffered severe infection, resulting in their deaths within 24-48 hours.

