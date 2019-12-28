The Debate
The Debate
SHOCKER: 77 Infants Dead In Kota, 'nothing New' Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot Reading Stats

General News

CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday made a shocking remark about the death of 10 children in Kota, Rajasthan. He called the deaths of children to be nothing new

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday made a shocking remark while reacting on the death of 10 children aged between one day and one year in Kota, Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister in his statement said that the state has recorded the least deaths in 2019 and that there is 'nothing new' about someone dying in every hospital of the state or even in the country.  

READ | Kota infant deaths: Rajasthan govt probes hospital after 10 infants die in 48 hours

Probe into Kota infant deaths

Investigating into the shocking deaths of 10 infants in Kota's Jay Kay Lon hospital, Rajasthan State Health-Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya on Friday has stated that an inquiry committee has been formed which will examine the cause of deaths. He added all issues, relating to cleanliness, facilities, medical equipment that will be probed into.

READ | 12 in a week, 77 in month: Spate of infants' death rocks Kota

What is the incident?

J.K. Lon Hospital authorities revealed that five boys and five girls - aged between one day and one year had died in two days on December 23-24. Reports state that at least 77 children have died in the hospital within this month. The hospital has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

Moreover,  Dr. Amrit Lal Bairwa - head of the pediatrics department has reportedly revealed that three of the five infants were suffering from severe birth asphyxia, while the other two infants suffered severe infection, resulting in their deaths within 24-48 hours.

READ | Om Birla requests Gehlot to make arrangements at Kota hospital after the death of 10 infants

READ | Gehlot seeks PM's help to check locust attack in Rajasthan

Published:
