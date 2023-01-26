77-year-old Jabalpur Doctor Who Treats People For Just Rs 20 Conferred With Padma Shri

Dr. MC Dawar, a 77-year-old doctor from the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, has bagged the fourth-highest civilian award, the Padam Shri, from the Indian government.

In honor of the 74th Republic Day, a list of the recipients of the Padma Shri award was released on Wednesday evening. Dr. Dawar was born on January 16, 1946, in Pakistan's Punjab and later moved to India after the Indo-Pak partition. He completed his MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree from Jabalpur in 1967.

On being conferred with Padma Shri, Dr. Dawar told ANI, "Hard work pays off sometimes, even if it is delayed. It is a result of that, and it is with the blessings of the people that I have received this award."

He served almost a year in the Indian Army during the Indo-Pak War in 1971. Since then, he has been offering extremely low-cost medical treatments to residents of Jabalpur. He initially treated patients for just Rs 2, and his current fee is Rs 20.

Talking about his life experiences, he said, "There was definitely a discussion in the house about charging such a low fee, but there was no dispute about it. Our only aim was to serve the people, so that is why the fees were not increased. The basic mantra of success is that if you work patiently, you will definitely get success, and success is also respected."