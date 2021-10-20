78 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, one death

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 78 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the infection count to 3,31,299, while another death pushed the toll to 4,429, officials said.

Out of the fresh coronavirus cases, 12 were from the Jammu division and 66 from the Kashmir division, they said.

According to the officials, Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 48 cases, followed by nine cases in Budgam district.

There are 800 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,26,070, the officials said.

The mucormycosis (black fungus) tally remained unchanged at 49 in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported, they said. PTI MIJ CK

