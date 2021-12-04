78 new Covid cases in Himachal, active case count now 800

Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 78 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the infection tally to 2,27,483, an official said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 3,835 as no new fatality was reported in the state, the health official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 800 in the state.

Seventy-five more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,22,831, the official said. PTI DJI CK

