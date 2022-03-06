79 new cases but no Covid-19 deaths in AP

Amaravati, Mar 6 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Sunday added 79 fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally, which now went up to 23,18,417.

The daily positivity rate was just about 0.5 per cent.

In 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, 167 infected persons got cured, taking the total to 23,02,625, the latest bulletin said.

As no fresh deaths were reported for the fifth day, the overall toll remained at 14,729.

The state now has 1,063 active cases, the bulletin added.

West and East Godavari districts registered 13 and 11 fresh cases.

Of the remaining 11 districts, 10 added less than 10 new cases each while Srikakulam reported zero. PTI DBV SS SS

