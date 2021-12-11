79-year-old woman found dead inside house in Rajinder Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside her house on Saturday afternoon in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kusum Singhal, they said, adding that the woman was apparently hit with a brick on her head.

According to police, Singhal’s husband had died a few years ago and she was living alone in the house. She had two daughters -- one of them lives in south Delhi with her husband, while the other one lives in Switzerland.

On Saturday afternoon, when her daughter was not able to reach her over the phone, she called a neighbour to check on her.

When the neighbour reached the residence of the deceased around 2.10 pm, he found Singhal lying on the floor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a friendly entry. She was hit on the head with a brick. The household items were found dispersed, however, it is yet to be ascertained whether the accused robbed anything or not,” police said.

An FIR was registered at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under relevant sections and an investigation is on to nab the culprit.

Police are checking CCTV footages of the area to get a clue about the incident, they said.

A post mortem will be conducted on Sunday, police said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN

