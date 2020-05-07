793 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Jammu & Kashmir; 42% Recovered

J&K government said that 18 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus, 3 from Jammu division, and 15 from Kashmir division, have been reported on Thursday, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 793. Out of 793 positive cases, 449 are active positive, 335 have recovered and 9 have died. 13 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of the Kashmir Division. Out of 37,706 test results available, 36,913 samples have tested as negative till May 7, 2020.

District-wise break up of cases

Till date, 84,900 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 16,387 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 186 in hospital quarantine, 449 in hospital isolation and 8,121 under home surveillance. Besides, 59,748 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Bandipora with two new positive cases has taken the total to 134 positive cases with 70 active positive, 63 recovered (including 1 recovery on Thursday), 1 death; Srinagar has 126 (including 2 on Thursday) positive cases with 47 active positive, 76 recovered, 3 deaths; Anantnag district reported 1 new cases which led to 122 positive cases with 120 active positive, 1 recovered, 1 death; Baramulla has 105 positive cases (including 1 reported on Thursday) with 60 active positive, 42 recovered, 3 deaths; with 44 fresh cases on Thursday, Shopian has 98 positive cases with 64 active positive, 34 recovered (including 9 recoveries on Thursday); Kupwara has 69 positive cases with 38 active positive, 31 recovered; Budgam with 1 new case has 31 positive cases with 19 active positive and 12 recovered cases; Ganderbal has 16 positive cases including 1 case reported today with 2 Active case and 14 recoveries; Kulgam has 12 positive cases with 7 Active Positive and 5 recoveries including 2 recoveries today; Pulwama reported 12 positive cases (including 3 cases reported on Thursday) with 8 active positive, 4 recovered (including 1 recovery on Thursday).

Similarly, Jammu has 31 positive cases (including 2 cases reported on Thursday) with 5 active positive cases and 26 recoveries; Udhampur has 22 positive cases (including 1 case reported on Thursday) with 2 active positive cases, 19 recovered and 1 death; Samba has 7 positive cases with 3 active positive and 4 recoveries; Rajouri has 4 positive cases, 1 active positive and 3 have recovered; Kathua has 1 positive case who is active positive; Kishtwar had only 1 positive case who has recovered while Ramban and Reasi districts have 1 active positive case each.

